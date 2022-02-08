Who Dey Nation goes nationwide for Super Bowl LVI

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - America is going full Who Dey for Super Bowl LVI.

Using geotagged Twitter data since the end of the divisional games to track official hashtags like #RuleTheJungle and #WhoDey, numbers show more states are pulling for the Cincinnati Bengals against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Bengals lead the way with 33 states compared to the 17 rooting for the Rams.

Not surprisingly, Maryland and Pennsylvania are cheering for the Rams.

The Bengals have 33 states pulling for them to win Super Bowl LVI. (Betonline.ag)

Super Bowl LVI from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Feb. 13.

This is not the first time this postseason that America has overwhelmingly been rooting for the Bengals.

Leading up to the AFC Championship against the Kansas City Chiefs, data showed the country was pulling for the Bengals.

