Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Who Dey Nation goes nationwide for Super Bowl LVI

Super Bowl LVI from SoFi Stadium is on Feb. 13.
Super Bowl LVI from SoFi Stadium is on Feb. 13.(MGN)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - America is going full Who Dey for Super Bowl LVI.

Using geotagged Twitter data since the end of the divisional games to track official hashtags like #RuleTheJungle and #WhoDey, numbers show more states are pulling for the Cincinnati Bengals against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Bengals lead the way with 33 states compared to the 17 rooting for the Rams.

Not surprisingly, Maryland and Pennsylvania are cheering for the Rams.

The Bengals have 33 states pulling for them to win Super Bowl LVI.
The Bengals have 33 states pulling for them to win Super Bowl LVI.(Betonline.ag)

Super Bowl LVI from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Feb. 13.

Super Bowl 2022 CountdownCountdown

This is not the first time this postseason that America has overwhelmingly been rooting for the Bengals.

Leading up to the AFC Championship against the Kansas City Chiefs, data showed the country was pulling for the Bengals.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3-year-old killed, 4-year-old hurt in Green Township sledding crash
3-year-old killed, 4-year-old hurt in Green Township sledding crash
Change this caption before publishing
30-year-old woman dead in Warren County crash
The COVID-19 pandemic, a backlog of returns from last year and a worker shortage may add up to...
IRS tax return backlog in the millions
Bengals fans gathered en masse at Paul Brown Stadium Monday night for a Super Bowl kickoff...
Bengals host Super Bowl kickoff party at Paul Brown Stadium
The week-long Bengals tailgating events will happen in the Cincinnati-area starting Monday night.
Super Bowl week fan festivities in the Tri-State

Latest News

Maple Knoll Village is decked in orange and black in the build up to Super Bowl LVI.
Senior care community staff, residents full of Bengals pride for Super Bowl
Young Bengals fan gets surprise of a lifetime
6th grade Bengals fan gets surprise of a lifetime with Super Bowl tickets
Young Bengals fan gets surprise of a lifetime
Young Bengals fan gets surprise of a lifetime
Tickets to Super Bowl LVI are pricey.
Average Super Bowl LVI ticket price could be record-setting