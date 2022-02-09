1988 Bengals game leads to two strangers falling in love

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It was the right place and the right time for Ed and Debbie Collins back in 1988 at Riverfront Stadium when their love for the Bengals brought them together.

The date was Nov. 27, 1988.

The Bengals were hosting the Buffalo Bills as the two teams battled for the top position in the AFC Playoff race.

Not only did the Bengals win the game, but the two strangers in the stadium stands found love.

“What are the chances of meeting the person you’re going to spend the rest of your life with at a Bengals game,” Ed wonders.

You might say Ed and Debbie were meant to be together.

It took three important people to put the two in the seats next to each other for the game.

At first, Ed didn’t even have tickets to the Bengals vs Bills game.

His friend just so happened to be a Buffalo fan and was determined to go to the game.

“[He] called me and said, ‘I don’t care what the tickets cost, I want to go to the game,’” Ed recalls. “So, I said, ‘I’m not a season ticket holder. Let me see what I can do.’”

Ed was working as a sales rep for a company based at the One Lytle Place.

The mailman who delivered mail to his office was also the mailman for the Bengals. So, Ed turned to him for help.

“He comes to my office, and throws me two tickets and said, ‘you owe me,’” Ed explains. “So, I called my buddy and I said, ‘we’re in.’”

The mailman turns out to be a pivotal part of Ed and Debbie’s story.

As it turns out, the same mailman delivered mail to Debbie’s job.

This mailman also scored tickets for Debbie’s coworker, who had never been to an NFL game since she moved over from Holland.

“I said, ‘Oh sure, I’ll go to the game with you,’” Debbie recalls. “So, that’s how our seats were by each other, but we didn’t know it of course.”

Once at the game, two made an instant connection.

Debbie says about four days after the Bengals 35-21 win, she and Ed began dating.

As they say, the rest is history.

