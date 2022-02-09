Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

58-year-old Ohio man sentenced to over 4 decades in prison for trafficking an underage girl

By Chris Anderson
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 7:11 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Attorney General’s Office said that a 58-year-old man convicted of human trafficking a minor has been sentenced to more than 42 years in prison.

Grant Rose, of Allen County, was found guilty of the following felonies:

  • Engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity
  • 13 counts of trafficking in persons
  • Promoting prostitution

According to the attorney general, Rose trafficked the female minor from July 2018 to December 2020 and helped fuel her addiction to narcotics.

Rose’s girlfriend, 43-year-old Susan Walendzik, was also convicted in the case. She pleaded guilty to two counts of trafficking and was sentenced to 18 years in prison.

“This couple sowed the seeds of degradation: addiction, violence and sexual abuse, and will now reap the grim reality of decades behind bars,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said. “My hope is that these sentences empower the once-victim, to recognize she’s a survivor so she can reclaim her true identity.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person jailed in connection to Brown Co. man's disappearance
Man arrested in connection with disappearance of Brown Co. man
The humane society wants the public's help in finding their owners.
GRAPHIC: Dogs found dead in pet food bags in Tri-State
An employee was shot in the drive-thru of a White Castle in Carthage, police say.
Employee shot at Carthage White Castle, police say
Arnold's Bar and Grill has cans of Hudepohl's limited edition Hu-Dey lager beer which sold out...
How to get those limited release Hu-Dey cans
Change this caption before publishing
30-year-old woman dead in Warren County crash

Latest News

Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds
Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds indicted on bribery, corruption-related charges
The coroner's office is on scene investigating.
Person falls to their death at Butler County Dunkin’ Donuts, police say
Will Ferrell says he will be cheering for the Bengals on Sunday.
Will Ferrell wears Bengals face paint for Dan Patrick interview; actor cheering for Burrow, Bengals
Many fans are expected downtown on Sunday. (KEVN)
Downtown road closures set ahead of Super Bowl Sunday
Super Bowl 56 at SoFi Stadium
Colts owner sending two young fans to Super Bowl