58-year-old Ohio man sentenced to over 4 decades in prison for trafficking an underage girl

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Attorney General’s Office said that a 58-year-old man convicted of human trafficking a minor has been sentenced to more than 42 years in prison.

Grant Rose, of Allen County, was found guilty of the following felonies:

Engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity

13 counts of trafficking in persons

Promoting prostitution

According to the attorney general, Rose trafficked the female minor from July 2018 to December 2020 and helped fuel her addiction to narcotics.

Rose’s girlfriend, 43-year-old Susan Walendzik, was also convicted in the case. She pleaded guilty to two counts of trafficking and was sentenced to 18 years in prison.

AG Yost today announced the conviction of a Lima man on 15 felony charges for trafficking a minor that he and his girlfriend controlled by getting her addicted to narcotics and fueling that addiction. pic.twitter.com/SKXVCZqZBA — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost (@OhioAG) February 7, 2022

“This couple sowed the seeds of degradation: addiction, violence and sexual abuse, and will now reap the grim reality of decades behind bars,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said. “My hope is that these sentences empower the once-victim, to recognize she’s a survivor so she can reclaim her true identity.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.