Be Concerned - The People’s Pantry raffling off Super Bowl tickets

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One local organization has been lucky enough to get two Super Bowl tickets, but instead of using them themselves, they’ve decided to raffle them off to the community.

Be Concerned is giving out two tickets to the big game to one lucky person.

One raffle ticket will cost $50.

The organization said they will only sell 1,000 raffle tickets.

The seats for the game are Section 415, row 4, seats 7 and 8.

Raffle tickets will be sold beginning Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 at 5 p.m. and will end Thursday, Feb. 10 at 3 p.m.

The winner will be drawn at 4 p.m. on Feb. 10

All proceeds will benefit their food programs.

You can purchase a raffle ticket online here.

