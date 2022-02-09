Bengals hype song from local country music artist goes viral

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - As Bengals fans near and far prepare for Sunday’s showdown, a country artist from Butler County is using music to hype up Who Dey nation.

Singer Rayne Johnson recently released the song, appropriately titled “Who Dey Nation.” Johnson, a Fairfield native, said he is proud to represent Cincinnati’s football team on the track.

Johnson started singing as a child in church and later launched a career that has led to singles on the charts.

“I played in a Christian rock band, and then I started covering country music in a local band around town, and that just kind of just kept rolling, then I just started on this journey,” Johnson said.

Johnson said the Bengals-themed song draws from the original Who Dey rap that came out in the ‘80s. His hope is that listening to it will keep the momentum going for fans as the Super Bowl approaches.

“It was so fun to record, little snippets of videos, all that stuff. Obviously, this Bengals team and this season is what inspired the song,” Johnson said.

For Johnson, being part of the musical team that put the song together was a no-brainer.

“We’re like how can we contribute to the town, and this energy that everybody has, and doing all this stuff, and this is our way of doing it, and honestly we’re fortunate that it’s just been so good and been so cool,” Johnson said.

The response to the music has been incredible so far. Johnson said the video has been seen by hundreds of thousands of fans.

“We’ve been saying Who Dey and singing that song our whole lives, you know what I mean. It’s just like one of those things. I figured people would like it, you know what I mean, but it’s doing kind of crazy, and people are loving it,” Johnson said.

Johnson said that he believes the Bengals will win the Super Bowl, and when they do, he said he will likely be back at work with his team soon after creating a remix of the song.

