Colts owner sending two young fans to Super Bowl

Super Bowl 56 at SoFi Stadium
Super Bowl 56 at SoFi Stadium(Hawaii News Now)
By Kim Schupp
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thanks to Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, a young Colts fan and a young Bengals fan will be heading to the Super Bowl.

The Colts fan is a patient from Riley Children’s Health in Indianapolis and the Bengals fan is a patient from Cincinnati Children’s.

“Not just because they’re both terrific and courageous kids (each has overcome major hurdles) but also because each of these hospitals do incredible things,” Irsay said in a tweet.

FOX19 NOW reached out to Cincinnati Children’s for details on the patient and they said, “we have a lot of things cooking regarding the Super Bowl, but nothing to serve up yet... stay tuned.”

Last week, Irsay chose two “hardcore” Cincinnati Bengals fans to win a pair of tickets.

RELATED >> Pair of Bengals fans win free tickets, trip to Super Bowl LVI | 84-year-old Bengals fan going to Super Bowl LVI thanks to grandson

Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium is on Feb. 13.

