Colts owner sending two young fans to Super Bowl

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thanks to Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, a young Colts fan and a young Bengals fan will be heading to the Super Bowl.

The Colts fan is a patient from Riley Children’s Health in Indianapolis and the Bengals fan is a patient from Cincinnati Children’s.

“Not just because they’re both terrific and courageous kids (each has overcome major hurdles) but also because each of these hospitals do incredible things,” Irsay said in a tweet.

FOX19 NOW reached out to Cincinnati Children’s for details on the patient and they said, “we have a lot of things cooking regarding the Super Bowl, but nothing to serve up yet... stay tuned.”

Sending a young Colts fan from @RileyChildrens AND a young Bengals fan from @CincyChildrens to Super Bowl. All expenses. Not just because they're both terrific and courageous kids (each has overcome major hurdles) but also because each of these hospitals do incredible things. ✌️ — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) February 9, 2022

Last week, Irsay chose two “hardcore” Cincinnati Bengals fans to win a pair of tickets.

Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium is on Feb. 13.

