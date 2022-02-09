Contests
Double shooting in Clermont County under investigation

Two people were shot in Clermont County’s Miami Township early Wednesday, dispatchers confirm.
Two people were shot in Clermont County’s Miami Township early Wednesday, dispatchers confirm.(Eric Smith/KCTV5 News)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 9:09 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - An investigation is underway into a shooting in Clermont County’s Miami Township early Wednesday, dispatchers say.

Officers responded to 6 a.m. report of an accidental shooting with a 23-year-old man who shot himself in the groin on Wards Corner Road near Arnold Palmer Drive, dispatchers confirmed police radio traffic.

Initial reports indicate this involved a handgun.

The second gunshot victim was found when first responders arrived, according to dispatch.

Both people were transported to Bethesda North Hospital and are expected to recover, dispatchers say.

FOX19 NOW is on the way to the scene and will update this breaking story on air and online.

