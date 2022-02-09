Double shooting in Clermont County under investigation

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - An investigation is underway into a shooting in Clermont County’s Miami Township early Wednesday, dispatchers say.

Officers responded to 6 a.m. report of an accidental shooting with a 23-year-old man who shot himself in the groin on Wards Corner Road near Arnold Palmer Drive, dispatchers confirmed police radio traffic.

Initial reports indicate this involved a handgun.

The second gunshot victim was found when first responders arrived, according to dispatch.

Both people were transported to Bethesda North Hospital and are expected to recover, dispatchers say.

FOX19 NOW is on the way to the scene and will update this breaking story on air and online.

