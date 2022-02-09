Downtown road closures set ahead of Super Bowl Sunday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Super Bowl will bring crowds of people downtown and to The Banks area.

In order to accommodate these crowds and to ensure safety, the Department of Transportation announced a list of road closures.

The streets will close at 6 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 13 and will remain closed until they’re determined safe to reopen.

Elm Street- closed south of Second Street

Freedom Way- closed

Race Street- closed south of Second Street (access maintained to garage)

Rosa Parks Street- closed south of Second Street (access maintained to garage)

Marian Spencer Way- closed south of Second Street (access maintained to garage)

Ted Berry Way- closed

Joe Nuxhall Way- closed south of Second Street (hotel access maintained from Mehring Way)

After the Bengals win, the closure will be expanded to include:

Race Street- closed between Third Street and Second Street

Walnut Street- closed between Third Street and Second Street

Drivers are reminded to use caution around the event site and seek alternate routes if possible.

