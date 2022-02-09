Downtown road closures set ahead of Super Bowl Sunday
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 12:47 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Super Bowl will bring crowds of people downtown and to The Banks area.
In order to accommodate these crowds and to ensure safety, the Department of Transportation announced a list of road closures.
Super Bowl week fan festivities in the Tri-State
The streets will close at 6 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 13 and will remain closed until they’re determined safe to reopen.
- Elm Street- closed south of Second Street
- Freedom Way- closed
- Race Street- closed south of Second Street (access maintained to garage)
- Rosa Parks Street- closed south of Second Street (access maintained to garage)
- Marian Spencer Way- closed south of Second Street (access maintained to garage)
- Ted Berry Way- closed
- Joe Nuxhall Way- closed south of Second Street (hotel access maintained from Mehring Way)
After the Bengals win, the closure will be expanded to include:
- Race Street- closed between Third Street and Second Street
- Walnut Street- closed between Third Street and Second Street
Drivers are reminded to use caution around the event site and seek alternate routes if possible.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.