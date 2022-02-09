Contests
Downtown road closures set ahead of Super Bowl Sunday

Many fans are expected downtown on Sunday. (KEVN)
By Kim Schupp
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 12:47 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Super Bowl will bring crowds of people downtown and to The Banks area.

In order to accommodate these crowds and to ensure safety, the Department of Transportation announced a list of road closures.

Super Bowl week fan festivities in the Tri-State

The streets will close at 6 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 13 and will remain closed until they’re determined safe to reopen.

  • Elm Street- closed south of Second Street
  • Freedom Way- closed
  • Race Street- closed south of Second Street (access maintained to garage)
  • Rosa Parks Street- closed south of Second Street (access maintained to garage)
  • Marian Spencer Way- closed south of Second Street (access maintained to garage)
  • Ted Berry Way- closed
  • Joe Nuxhall Way- closed south of Second Street (hotel access maintained from Mehring Way)

After the Bengals win, the closure will be expanded to include:

  • Race Street- closed between Third Street and Second Street
  • Walnut Street- closed between Third Street and Second Street

Drivers are reminded to use caution around the event site and seek alternate routes if possible.

