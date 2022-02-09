Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Former teen ‘American Idol’ contestant charged with DUI after deadly crash

Troopers say 17-year-old Caleb Kennedy drove a truck onto a private driveway Tuesday afternoon...
Troopers say 17-year-old Caleb Kennedy drove a truck onto a private driveway Tuesday afternoon and crashed into a building.(Spartanburg Sheriff's Office)
By WHNS staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 11:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – State troopers in South Carolina charged a former “American Idol” contestant with driving under the influence after a fatal crash.

Troopers say 17-year-old Caleb Kennedy drove a truck onto a private driveway Tuesday afternoon and crashed into a building, according to WHNS.

Larry Duane Parris, 54, was inside the building and was hit by the vehicle. He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Kennedy is a country singer from Roebuck. He competed on “American Idol” in 2021.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person jailed in connection to Brown Co. man's disappearance
Man arrested in connection with disappearance of Brown Co. man
The humane society wants the public's help in finding their owners.
GRAPHIC: Dogs found dead in pet food bags in Tri-State
An employee was shot in the drive-thru of a White Castle in Carthage, police say.
Employee shot at Carthage White Castle, police say
Arnold's Bar and Grill has cans of Hudepohl's limited edition Hu-Dey lager beer which sold out...
How to get those limited release Hu-Dey cans
Change this caption before publishing
30-year-old woman dead in Warren County crash

Latest News

Will Ferrell says he will be cheering for the Bengals on Sunday.
Will Ferrell wears Bengals face paint for Dan Patrick interview; actor cheering for Burrow, Bengals
The move comes as deaths from COVID-19 remain high but new cases across the country have dropped.
As state mask rules taper, pressure shifts to school leaders
FILE - A large group of police arrive at the Capitol, Jan. 6, 2022, in Washington. U.S....
Capitol Police denies baseless claim its officers spy on GOP
As millions prepare to vote, Congress hung up on way forward for voting rights reforms
As millions prepare to vote, Congress hung up on way forward for voting rights reforms
Some students staged a walkout Wednesday to protest a religious assembly at school last week.
Christian revival at school prompts student walkout in W.Va.