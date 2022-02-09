Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

K9 alerts border patrol agents to mother, 4-year-old concealed in trunk for over an hour

The woman and her 4-year-old son had been in the trunk for over an hour before being discovered.
The woman and her 4-year-old son had been in the trunk for over an hour before being discovered.(Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 10:54 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDINBURG, Texas (Gray News) – Border patrol agents rescued a mother and her 4-year-old son from the trunk of a vehicle at the Falfurrias Border Patrol Checkpoint.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a K9 alert led to the discovery of the woman and her son.

It was learned they had been in the trunk for over an hour before reaching the checkpoint but didn’t need medical attention.

CPB said they were nationals of Mexico unlawfully in the United States.

The driver, a United States citizen, and two Mexcian noncitizens were placed under arrest and escorted to the checkpoint.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person jailed in connection to Brown Co. man's disappearance
Man arrested in connection with disappearance of Brown Co. man
The humane society wants the public's help in finding their owners.
GRAPHIC: Dogs found dead in pet food bags in Tri-State
An employee was shot in the drive-thru of a White Castle in Carthage, police say.
Employee shot at Carthage White Castle, police say
Change this caption before publishing
30-year-old woman dead in Warren County crash
Arnold's Bar and Grill has cans of Hudepohl's limited edition Hu-Dey lager beer which sold out...
How to get those limited release Hu-Dey cans

Latest News

Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds
Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds indicted on bribery, corruption-related charges
The move comes as deaths from COVID-19 remain high but new cases across the country have dropped.
LIVE: White House COVID Response Team holds briefing; locals weigh school mask rules as statewide mandates end
FILE - A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center, Fla.,Thursday,...
SpaceX satellites falling out of orbit after solar storm
This photo combo shows from top left, Kaleb Franks, Brandon Caserta, Adam Dean Fox, and bottom...
2nd man pleads guilty in alleged 2020 plot to kidnap Whitmer