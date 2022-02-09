Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Local businesses, students raise $31K for Sam Hubbard’s foundation

The foundation fights food insecurity in southwest Ohio.
Southwest Schools raises more than $30k for Sam Hubbard Foundation
Southwest Schools raises more than $30k for Sam Hubbard Foundation
By Payton Marshall
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 9:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON, Ohio (WXIX) - A Tri-State school district set an ambitious fundraising goal after the Bengals won the AFC Championship.

The fundraiser benefited Bengals Defensive End Sam Hubbard’s fight against insecurity in his native southwest Ohio.

Southwest Local Schools aimed to bring in $9,400 in donations by last Friday. And if they accomplished that goal, the district would cancel classes Super Bowl Monday.

The goal was shattered within three days. Wednesday night, a district spokesperson announced the students had nearly tripled the goal already.

The spokesperson exhorted the students, staff and parents to keep donating. The donation link was active throughout last weekend.

The district ended up raising $31,576.

Now the students will have Super Bowl Monday off, but Southwest Schools Communications Director Mike Morris says it was about more than that.

“I feel like the kids are growing up with that mindset of giving back, thinking beyond yourself and doing things for the greater good,” Morris remarked.

Morris says he and his coworkers were shocked to learn the goal had been exceeded within the first 48 hours.

Some of the final amount comprised large donations, including $5,000 from orthodontic practice Boley Braces and $3,000 from El Mariachi owner Omar Rodriguez.

Rodriguez has a senior at Harrison High School, and his daughter graduated just a few years ago.

“He was surprised, and my daughter too,” Rodriguez. “They say, ‘How much you give?’ And I say, ‘I’m not going to tell you!’”

Rodriguez says he wants to instill in his children the importance of supporting others, just as the Harrison community has supported his business.

Hubbard, 26, started his foundation after being drafted by the Bengals in 2018. The foundation works to help the people of Ohio combat hunger by providing vulnerable children and families with educational, medical and athletic resources.

“The state of Ohio and the sport of football have done so much for my family,” Hubbard said, “and now I’m using that platform to give back to the very same communities that lifted me to where I am today.”

Hubbard’s foundation directly benefits students in Southwest Schools.

“The Freestore Foodbank provides powerpacks to our students to take home over the weekend,” Morris said. “They help stock our pantry.”

It’s a pantry that’s available to any student in the district.

Morris says the students hope to present the check to Sam Hubbard in person in the weeks after the Super Bowl.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3-year-old killed, 4-year-old hurt in Green Township sledding crash
3-year-old killed, 4-year-old hurt in Green Township sledding crash
Change this caption before publishing
30-year-old woman dead in Warren County crash
The COVID-19 pandemic, a backlog of returns from last year and a worker shortage may add up to...
IRS tax return backlog in the millions
Bengals fans gathered en masse at Paul Brown Stadium Monday night for a Super Bowl kickoff...
Bengals host Super Bowl kickoff party at Paul Brown Stadium
The week-long Bengals tailgating events will happen in the Cincinnati-area starting Monday night.
Super Bowl week fan festivities in the Tri-State

Latest News

Fairfield native, now country music artist, sings Bengals-themed song
Bengals hype song from local country music artist goes viral
Bengals fan shows off impressive collection of memorabilia
Superfan sports massive collection of Bengals memorabilia
Sam Hubbard holds an AFC Championship T-shirt at the conclusion of the AFC championship on Jan....
Sam Hubbard’s impact on Moeller High School, Tri-State community
Madeira unveils street names in honor of the Cincinnati Bengals.
Madeira introduces ‘Bengal Boulevard’ and ‘Tiger Roar Way’