Loveland ‘Valentine Ladies’ stay busy stamping cards for the holiday

LOVELAND, Ohio (WXIX) - Not only is this weekend the Super Bowl, but it’s also Valentine’s Day weekend.

In Loveland, Ohio at the Post Office, you will notice hearts that are lining the sidewalk outside. They are all the names of the Valentine Ladies of past and present.

Inside the post office, those ladies are very busy stamping all sorts of Valentine’s cards from around the country so they will get to their destination in time.

Thousands of cards are sent or brought to the Loveland Post Office each year in the month of February so they will be postmarked from the land of love, also known as Loveland!

Pat Furterer and Kay Napier are two of the Valentine Ladies’ busy stamping cards to put in the mail this week.

The Valentine Ladies have been around since the 1970s.

“I remember one year we had every state except South Dakota,” remembers Napier, “And a person that I knew came in and I said, ‘Do you know anyone from South Dakota that we could get to stamp?’”

Sure enough, that customer had a relative in South Dakota. That year they had 50 states represented.

The cards are not only being sent around the country, but also around the world!

While this is the busiest time of year for the Valentine Ladies, they are active in the community year-round.

They attend ribbon cuttings, visit schools, and much more. Each year one woman is nominated to be a Valentine Lady and she serves in that role for a year. This year it is Jeannie Shumaker.

So what is it about Valentine’s Day that is so special to these women?

“Love,” answers Napier. “There is so much hatred in the world. To celebrate love, I think that is so important.”

So, stop on by the post office this week in Loveland and share that love with someone else.

They also have blank note cards available for purchase from a local artist. They cost $1.50 each or for cards for five dollars.

In addition to the Valentine Ladies being busy at the post office, there are all sorts of events happening this weekend in Loveland called Hearts Afire weekend.

They include pet adoptions, ice sculptures, and other activities mixing fire and ice.

