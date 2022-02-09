Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Person falls to their death at Butler County Dunkin’ Donuts, police say

The coroner's office is on scene investigating.
The coroner's office is on scene investigating.
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 1:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead after accidentally falling at a Dunkin’ Donuts in Fairfield, according to Fairfield Police Sgt. Becky Ervin.

The Butler County Coroner’s Office is at the Gilmore Road shop investigating, Sgt. Ervin said around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

“Preliminary investigation is that it was an accidental fall,” Sgt. Ervin tells FOX19 NOW.

Police have not released any other information at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person jailed in connection to Brown Co. man's disappearance
Man arrested in connection with disappearance of Brown Co. man
The humane society wants the public's help in finding their owners.
GRAPHIC: Dogs found dead in pet food bags in Tri-State
An employee was shot in the drive-thru of a White Castle in Carthage, police say.
Employee shot at Carthage White Castle, police say
Arnold's Bar and Grill has cans of Hudepohl's limited edition Hu-Dey lager beer which sold out...
How to get those limited release Hu-Dey cans
Change this caption before publishing
30-year-old woman dead in Warren County crash

Latest News

Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds
Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds indicted on bribery, corruption-related charges
Will Ferrell says he will be cheering for the Bengals on Sunday.
Will Ferrell wears Bengals face paint for Dan Patrick interview; actor cheering for Burrow, Bengals
Many fans are expected downtown on Sunday. (KEVN)
Downtown road closures set ahead of Super Bowl Sunday
Super Bowl 56 at SoFi Stadium
Colts owner sending two young fans to Super Bowl