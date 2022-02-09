Person falls to their death at Butler County Dunkin’ Donuts, police say

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead after accidentally falling at a Dunkin’ Donuts in Fairfield, according to Fairfield Police Sgt. Becky Ervin.

The Butler County Coroner’s Office is at the Gilmore Road shop investigating, Sgt. Ervin said around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

“Preliminary investigation is that it was an accidental fall,” Sgt. Ervin tells FOX19 NOW.

Police have not released any other information at this time.

