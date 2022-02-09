Report: Super Bowl ticket prices in freefall due to weak demand from LA market

CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - Looking for a last-second deal in Super Bowl tickets for Sunday’s game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams?

You may be in luck.

Ticket resale company TickPick is reporting that the cost for buying Super Bowl tickets has fallen about $1,000 in the past 48 hours.

Kyle Zorn, who works for the company, tweeted out that the asking price for a seat in Section 506 has fallen from $5,400 to $4,462 and added that there is still inventory, which could lead to lower prices.

As of Wednesday afternoon, StubHub’s cheapest ticket for sale has dropped to $3,783 in Section 556.

The average sales were high, but there just hasn’t been enough of them.



California buyers, especially given Rams are in it, is lower than it should be.



If LA doesn’t come through with its last minute reputation, this could turn out to be a cheap ticket. https://t.co/QgcFo1TC4M — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 9, 2022

Watch out for Super Bowl ticket scams

Meanwhile, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is warning potential ticket buys to be aware of scams.

“The cheap seats start at $6,000, so if someone is claiming to get you in the stadium for significantly less, you should challenge that call,” Attorney General Yost said. “Con artists are out there, and fake tickets will always exist.”

Yost offered four tips for evaluating ticket deals:

Be skeptical of offers that are too good to be true. He said scammers may say they are trying to ditch the tickets quickly because of an emergency.

Be careful dealing with individual third-party sellers. He said research is key before making a purchase online.

Be wary of sellers who want payment made through services that are difficult to trace like gift cards, wire transfers or cash. Yost also send be sure you know what protections are offered by services like Venmo or Zelle.

Paying with a credit card may offer the greatest protection. Disputing charges tends to be easier with a credit card than other forms of payment.

The Los Angeles Rams (and St. Louis Rams) are 6-8 vs. the Bengals

When the Rams beat the Bengals in 2019, 24-10 in London, it snapped a three-game losing streak against the Bengals (but hey, they haven’t beaten the Bengals in America since 2003).

The Rams were stuck in mediocrity for much of the late 2000s and most of the 2010s. The Bengals played them three times in that stretch and won all of them. Including a 31-7 win in 2015, a year when the Bengals won the AFC North.

Rams vs. Bengals history

2019: Los Angeles Rams 24, Bengals 10

2015: Bengals 31, St. Louis Rams 7

2011: Bengals 20, St. Louis Rams 13

2007: Bengals19, St. Louis Rams 10

2003: St. Louis Rams 27, Bengals10

1999: St. Louis Rams 38, Bengals 10

1996: St. Louis Rams 26, Bengals1 6

1993: Bengals15, Los Angeles Rams 3

1990: Bengals 34, Los Angeles Rams 31, OT

1984: Los Angeles Rams 24, Bengals 14

1981: Bengals 24, Los Angeles Rams 10

1978: Bengals 20, Los Angeles Rams 19

1976: Bengals 20, Los Angeles Rams 12

1972: Los Angeles Rams15, Bengals 12

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 Enquirer. All rights reserved.