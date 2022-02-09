Rob Gronkowski picks Burrow as QB he’d want to play with next

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Future Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski says he is open to the idea of playing with Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, according to MassLive’s report.

Gronkowski, who will become a free agent in March, was asked Tuesday which quarterback he would want to play with now that his close friend Tom Brady retired.

Gronk’s answer: Burrow.

If I had to pick a quarterback it’d be the young buck, Joe Burrow.

Joe Burrow ➡️ Gronk next season 👀 pic.twitter.com/aM045l2mI1 — PFF (@PFF) February 9, 2022

Gronk praised the way Burrow plays the game.

I just love the way he presents himself out on the football field. In the pocket, he’s just so calm, and he just slings it out on the field.

A Burrow to Gronk connection is not entirely out of the question for next season.

The Bengals will have more than $55 million of cap space available in the off-season, according to spotrac.

There is no guarantee though that Gronkowski won’t follow his longtime teammate Brady into the sunset and retire this season.

The tight end was retired once already before Brady talked him into teaming up together in Tampa Bay.

Cincinnati’s current tight end, C.J. Uzomah, is under contract through the 2021 season. He signed a 3-year/$18.3M contract in 2019.

The age difference between Uzomah (29) and Gronkowski (32) is only three years.

