Rob Gronkowski picks Burrow as QB he’d want to play with next

The future Hall of Fame tight end will be a free agent this offseason.
The future Hall of Fame tight end will be a free agent this offseason.(MGN)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Future Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski says he is open to the idea of playing with Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, according to MassLive’s report.

Gronkowski, who will become a free agent in March, was asked Tuesday which quarterback he would want to play with now that his close friend Tom Brady retired.

Gronk’s answer: Burrow.

Gronk praised the way Burrow plays the game.

A Burrow to Gronk connection is not entirely out of the question for next season.

The Bengals will have more than $55 million of cap space available in the off-season, according to spotrac.

There is no guarantee though that Gronkowski won’t follow his longtime teammate Brady into the sunset and retire this season.

The tight end was retired once already before Brady talked him into teaming up together in Tampa Bay.

Cincinnati’s current tight end, C.J. Uzomah, is under contract through the 2021 season. He signed a 3-year/$18.3M contract in 2019.

The age difference between Uzomah (29) and Gronkowski (32) is only three years.

