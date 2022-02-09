Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Senators call for gas tax suspension to blunt rising prices

FILE - Fuel is pumped into a vehicle, Thursday, June 14, 2012, in Miami. Two Democratic...
FILE - Fuel is pumped into a vehicle, Thursday, June 14, 2012, in Miami. Two Democratic senators are calling for suspending the federal gas tax for the remainder of 2022 to help consumers struggling with rising fuel prices.(Lynne Sladky | AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 7:57 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Some Democratic senators on Wednesday called for suspending the federal gas tax for the remainder of the year to help consumers struggling with rising fuel prices.

The legislation from Sens. Mark Kelly of Arizona and Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire could prove popular during an election year in which the average price of gas nationally, according to AAA, exceeds about $3.45 a gallon and could go higher during peak driving season. Four other Democratic senators quickly signed on as co-sponsors. Still, the bill faces an uphill fight to become law.

Kelly said gas prices are putting a strain on families that need to fill up the tank to get to work and school.

The federal gas tax has remained at 18.4 cents per gallon since 1993. The money goes into a trust fund that helps pay for highway construction projects and public transit. The bill would require the Treasury Department to transfer general funds into the trust fund to make up for the lost gas tax revenue and keep the trust fund solvent, likely requiring additional borrowing.

“We need to continue to think creatively about how we can find new ways to bring down costs, and this bill would do exactly that, making a tangible difference for workers and families,” Hassan said.

The bill also would require the Treasury Department to monitor whether oil and gas companies are passing along the savings to consumers and encourages the department’s secretary to take enforcement actions to ensure they do.

Over the years, lawmakers have visited the idea of suspending the gas tax but did not generate enough support to get their bill over the finish line. Legislation introduced last year in the House has support from some Republicans. It seeks to suspend the gas tax until all emergency health orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic are lifted or for six months after the bill is enacted into law, whichever is longer.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person jailed in connection to Brown Co. man's disappearance
Man arrested in connection with disappearance of Brown Co. man
The humane society wants the public's help in finding their owners.
GRAPHIC: Dogs found dead in pet food bags in Tri-State
An employee was shot in the drive-thru of a White Castle in Carthage, police say.
Employee shot at Carthage White Castle, police say
Change this caption before publishing
30-year-old woman dead in Warren County crash
Arnold's Bar and Grill has cans of Hudepohl's limited edition Hu-Dey lager beer which sold out...
How to get those limited release Hu-Dey cans

Latest News

Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds
Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds indicted
The rescue happened around 9 p.m. near Sitka, which is just outside the state’s capital of...
WATCH: U.S. Coast Guard rescue two fishermen from a sinking boat
Baby formula is the latest item that stores can't keep stocked on shelves.
Baby formula shortage has some families scrambling
Two people were shot in Clermont County’s Miami Township early Wednesday, dispatchers confirm.
Double shooting in Clermont County under investigation
Super Bowl 56 at SoFi Stadium
Be Concerned - The People’s Pantry raffling off Super Bowl tickets