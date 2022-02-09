Super Bowl safety campaign launching this week

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Ohio Department of Transportation, the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the California Department of Transportation are all teaming up to launch a drive sober campaign for Super Bowl Sunday.

As bars across the city are preparing for parties and celebrations, law enforcement is preparing for a major crackdown on drunk driving.

According to OSHP, during last year’s Super Bowl, there were 59 OVI arrests and 178 crashes in Ohio.

Now that the Bengals are in the Super Bowl, there are concerns that those numbers could spike.

“One of the lines in the video is that even though we are on opposite ends of the country, our message is the same,” said ODOT Press Secretary Matt Bruning. “I mean California is still telling their folks: drive sober, buckle up. That’s the same in California, in Ohio and Indiana, Kentucky, all over the country. We know those are simple things that people can do. Simple choices that people can make that make it safer for all of us on the roads.”

A new PSA is expected to launch at the end of the week along with more than 130 digital highway signs urging people to buckle up and drive sober.

The themed highway signs have been a safety tactic that ODOT has been using for years now, which they say studies prove the messages are working.

Along with those messages, you will also see a large police presence on the roads.

Police encourage everyone who will be drinking Sunday to plan now to have a designated driver.

