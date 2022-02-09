Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Superfan sports massive collection of Bengals memorabilia

‘I’ve loved the Bengals ever since I was a little kid.’
(WXIX)
By Courtney King
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 9:25 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - How many Bengals hats do you have? Bill Wilder has more.

Stashed in a self-described “man cave” in the basement of his Sycamore Township home, Wilder’s impressive array of Bengals memorabilia contains no fewer than 130 Bengals hats.

“It’s my passion, my obsession,” Wilder said Tuesday. “I’ve loved the Bengals ever since I was a little kid.”

It hasn’t been an easy team to follow. The Bengals teams of the ‘90′s and early aughts were so miserably bad, it’s a wonder Wilder’s collection doesn’t contain more brown paper bags with eyeholes.

“They’re always saying you need to go to another team, you need to go to another team, and I say, ‘I’m not. I’m not one of those bandwagon jumpers and I never will be,’” he said.

Wilder’s collection goes back decades. He says he’s bought items in fits and spurts since the ‘70s. They had been gathering dust in boxes for a long time, but he recently brought the collection out for display in honor of the Bengals’ Super Bowl run.

The hats are his favorite part. He says he wears one nearly every day.

“Getting COVID and pulling through and finally getting to see my team go to the Super Bowl, that was the good Lord above pulling me through that,” he said.

“Getting COVID and pulling through and finally getting to see my team go to the Super Bowl, that wa the good Lord above pulling me through that,” he said. “It means the world to me.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3-year-old killed, 4-year-old hurt in Green Township sledding crash
3-year-old killed, 4-year-old hurt in Green Township sledding crash
Change this caption before publishing
30-year-old woman dead in Warren County crash
The COVID-19 pandemic, a backlog of returns from last year and a worker shortage may add up to...
IRS tax return backlog in the millions
Bengals fans gathered en masse at Paul Brown Stadium Monday night for a Super Bowl kickoff...
Bengals host Super Bowl kickoff party at Paul Brown Stadium
The week-long Bengals tailgating events will happen in the Cincinnati-area starting Monday night.
Super Bowl week fan festivities in the Tri-State

Latest News

Madeira unveils street names in honor of the Cincinnati Bengals.
Madeira introduces ‘Bengal Boulevard’ and ‘Tiger Roar Way’
Bengals fan, Jeff Lanham slept on roof of his restaurant for 57 nights
Faith restored for Bengals fan who rode out losing streak on bar roof
A Graeter's Ice Cream truck loaded up and ready to head to Los Angeles.
Graeter’s sends ice cream truck to Los Angeles for Super Bowl 56
Ohio State Highway Patrol investigating after trooper crashes near Eastgate
Ohio State Highway Patrol investigating after trooper involved in Eastgate crash