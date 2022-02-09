Contests
Tri-State man dies after fall through skylight at Sam's Club

Investigators believe a West Chester man was standing near a skylight at Sam's Club in...
Investigators believe a West Chester man was standing near a skylight at Sam's Club in Columbus, slipped and fell through the skylight.(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) - Authorities say a roofer fell through a skylight to his death at a southern Indiana Sam’s Club.

Forty-two-year-old Pedro Gonzalez of West Chester, Ohio, was working for an Ohio-based industrial roofing company when he fell through the skylight at the store in Columbus about 2:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Bartholomew County Coroner Clayton Nolting estimated the fall from the skylight was 40 to 50 feet.

Investigators believe Gonzalez was standing up near the skylight and slipped, falling through the skylight.

X-rays indicated he suffered multiple fractures to his skull and spine. Gonzalez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

