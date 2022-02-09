Contests
WATCH: U.S. Coast Guard rescue two fishermen from a sinking boat

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two fishermen from a sinking ship off the coast of Alaska Monday. (Source: U.S. COAST GUARD)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 9:18 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SITKA, Ala. (CNN) – The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two fishermen from a sinking ship off the coast of Alaska Monday.

The rescue happened around 9 p.m. near Sitka, which is just outside the state’s capital of Juneau.

The U.S. Coast Guard said the fishermen were unable to stop the flooding on their 40-foot vessel, so a rescue swimmer advised them to abandon the ship.

A helicopter was able to hoist them to safety.

Severe winds were reportedly the greatest challenge during the rescue.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

