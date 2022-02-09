Vandals steal, destroy signs promoting literacy program in NKY

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Signs in five Covington neighborhoods to promote a kids literacy program are being stolen and destroyed by vandals, program officials tell FOX19 NOW.

The Read Ready Covington signs can be found near a playground or a school.

The program basically works as a literacy scavenger hunt. The kids take these workbooks and fill them out as they walk around their neighborhoods.

“We saw a very important need in our city. Too few of our children were arriving in kindergarten ready to be successful,” says Read Ready Covington Director Mary Kay Connolly. “We want the kids to hit the ground running.”

Over the last two months, though, Read Ready Covington says more than a dozen signs have been stolen, damaged, or defaced.

Five sets of the 26 signs have been mounted, an A to Z word walk if you will, and Connolly says kids love to play along.

“Kids say that they love finding them and one dad told me that his children act like they’ve never seen it before,” Connolly says. “Every day they walk to school and they see the same sign and they go, ‘there it is,’ as if they’ve never seen it before.”

There is some good news for the kids who enjoy Read Ready Covington’s program.

A local couple contacted the group and said they will cover the cost for any of the signs that need to be replaced.

