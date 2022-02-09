Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Will Ferrell wears Bengals face paint for Dan Patrick interview; actor cheering for Burrow, Bengals

Will Ferrell says he will be cheering for the Bengals on Sunday.
Will Ferrell says he will be cheering for the Bengals on Sunday.(WEAU)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 1:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - California native and famous actor Will Ferrell went full Bengal Tiger in an appearance on the “Dan Patrick Show.”

Ferrell walked out to Monday’s show set with his face painted like a Bengal Tiger.

During the course of the interview with Dan Patrick, Ferrell made it known that he is cheering for the Cincinnati Bengals over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI.

Ferrell says he grew up a Rams fan but told Patrick he really likes “the Joe Burrow kid.”

Watch Ferrell’s full interview with Patrick here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person jailed in connection to Brown Co. man's disappearance
Man arrested in connection with disappearance of Brown Co. man
The humane society wants the public's help in finding their owners.
GRAPHIC: Dogs found dead in pet food bags in Tri-State
An employee was shot in the drive-thru of a White Castle in Carthage, police say.
Employee shot at Carthage White Castle, police say
Arnold's Bar and Grill has cans of Hudepohl's limited edition Hu-Dey lager beer which sold out...
How to get those limited release Hu-Dey cans
Change this caption before publishing
30-year-old woman dead in Warren County crash

Latest News

Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds
Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds indicted on bribery, corruption-related charges
The coroner's office is on scene investigating.
Person falls to their death at Butler County Dunkin’ Donuts, police say
Many fans are expected downtown on Sunday. (KEVN)
Downtown road closures set ahead of Super Bowl Sunday
Super Bowl 56 at SoFi Stadium
Colts owner sending two young fans to Super Bowl