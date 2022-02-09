Will Ferrell wears Bengals face paint for Dan Patrick interview; actor cheering for Burrow, Bengals

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - California native and famous actor Will Ferrell went full Bengal Tiger in an appearance on the “Dan Patrick Show.”

Ferrell walked out to Monday’s show set with his face painted like a Bengal Tiger.

During the course of the interview with Dan Patrick, Ferrell made it known that he is cheering for the Cincinnati Bengals over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI.

Ferrell says he grew up a Rams fan but told Patrick he really likes “the Joe Burrow kid.”

Will Ferrell (@OfficialWilllF) joined us this morning looking a little different...



For Will's full appearance: https://t.co/3d7OYWCaLA pic.twitter.com/JZYFtbsYV6 — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) February 7, 2022

Watch Ferrell’s full interview with Patrick here.

