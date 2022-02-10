Contests
Bengals fan finds silver lining in team’s Super Bowl run after fire destroys memorabilia

By Andrea Medina
Feb. 10, 2022
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Sports can often create an escape from the worries or hardships of everyday life. For one 12-year-old, that’s exactly what the Bengals are doing for him.

Owen Lainhart, 12, built up an impressive collection of Bengals memorabilia.

Autographs from former Bengals A.J. Green, Andy Dalton, Marvin Lewis and more filled his orange-painted bedroom. Sadly though, Owen lost his entire collection when his home caught fire.

“We all got phone calls around 7 o’clock in the morning telling us our house was on fire,” Marsha Lainhart, Owen’s grandmother, said. “It actually happened in Owen’s room. It was an electric fire.”

The good thing is no one was home or hurt in the fire.

The bad news is every piece of Bengals memorabilia Owen owned was destroyed.

The 12-year-old Bengals fan is not letting this loss get him down, though.

“Because I still have a bunch of memories in there, so I can still remember most of everything that was in there,” Owen said.

He says the Bengals getting to Super Bowl LVI is his silver lining.

Just as confident as he is that the Bengals will beat the Rams on Sunday, he knows he will restore his memorabilia collection someday.

His memorabilia wishlist is currently filled with autographs from Ja’Marr Chase, Joe Mixon and Joe Burrow.

