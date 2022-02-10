Bengals Super Bowl watch parties in OTR, Pendleton

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Over-the-Rhine Chamber of Commerce is launching its #WHODEYOTR campaign Wednesday by releasing a list of OTR and Pendleton small businesses hosting Super Bowl watch parties.

Proving that OTR is “Ready to Roar” and the perfect place for you to be for the big game, they will be offering food and drink specials and selling clothing or accessories.

Small businesses and patrons are encouraged to use the hashtag #WHODEYOTR on social media and also tag @otrchamber with photos or videos of supporting both the Cincinnati Bengals and local businesses.

Contests and giveaways will be announced on the OTR Chamber’s Instagram page @otrchamber throughout the weekend.

An updated list of events, specials and merchandise can be found at otrchamber.com/whodeyotr.

Watch Parties & Events:

BRAXTON BREWING CINCINNATI 331 E. 13th Street: Join us at Braxton Cincinnati this “Sundey” to watch our Bengals WIN IT ALL! We’re pulling out all our lucky charms...$1 wings from Pendalo, drink specials, and of course our GIANT Who Dey sign makes a return! Sunday, 2/13, 6:30 kickoff.

BREWDOG 316 Reading Road: Watch the Big Game with us! We’ll be showing the game and will have epic food and drink specials throughout the night. Enjoy XL Wings, Side of Fries, and 2 Headliner Pints @ $30.

THE DRINKERY 1150 Main Street: Watch the big game with us this Sunday! Multiple TVs with SOUND! Karaoke directly after the game. Drink specials start at 6 PM: $2 Bud Lights, $8 Burrow Bucket, $5 Who Dey Bombs, $4 Money Mac Jello Syringe.

E|19 LOUNGE BAR & DISCOTHÈQUE 1905 Race Street: “Who Gay” Super Bowl Tailgate Party at e19 with commentary by drag queens Molly Mormen and PH Dee. Music by DJ Jay Downs. Tailgate snacks and bucket specials. Who Gay swag also available. Fun starts at 3pm - midnight.

FINDLAY MARKET 1801 Race Street: Welcome to the Jungle! The Flavor Jungle, that is. We’ve got food. We’ve got drinks. We’ve got live bands to get us pumped up. We’ve got an inflatable football toss in case there are scouts rolling through town. We’re going to kill the kegs and we’re going to chant Who Dey all weekend long. Market Merchants and Vendors will have all the grub you need to snack on-site or prep for your big Super Bowl party. Orange and black gear galore.

GOOSE & ELDER 1800 Elm Street: Join us in our bar and lounge at Goose & Elder to watch the Bengals win the Super Bowl! We will be offering 25% off appetizers during the game and celebrating the victory with our Dreamsicle Martini! THE HUB OTR 1209 Main Street: Watch party with drink specials from your local pub The Hub. $15 12 oz. domestic beer buckets, $5 Who-Day shots, $5 craft cans (all crafts!). Sunday, 2/13.

KNOX JOSEPH DISTILLERY AT THE OTR STILLHOUSE 2017 Branch Street: Celebrate Tiger Style all weekend! Friday, DJ Jay Downs 8PM to Close. Saturday, Sound Body Jazz Orchestra 6:30PM-9PM Super Fun!. Saturday, 7pm to close DJ Thaddeus/ Sunday, Brunch Entertainment with Ashley Lily 12PM-2PM. Sunday, Tiger Style Lunar Super Bowl on the 20 foot wall! Sunday After the Game Tiger Style Celebration with DJ’s from LA to Cincy. Monday, Tiger Style Lunar Dinner, Ticketed Dinner for 5:30 or 7:30. RSVP, Buy Tickets, and Pre-Order our new shirt HERE

LUCIUS Q 1131 Broadway: Lucius Q is currently taking reservations for The Big Game. We have limited seating so don’t hesitate. All reservations must be made for 5pm or earlier. We will open seating to the public at 5:30pm. If all of your party hasn’t arrived by 5:30pm those seats will be made available. Kitchen will close at half-time, bar will remain open until conclusion of game. To make reservations email: matt@luciusq.com

NOSTALGIA WINE & JAZZ LOUNGE 1432 Vine Street: This Super SunDey we’re teaming up with Estrada Tales Catering to bring you an exclusive Super Bowl Watch Party experience. Good Food, Great Vibes, Drink Specials & the first Super Bowl Victory in franchise history (we’re claiming it ). Tickets/Tables available here

OTR ESCAPE 1112 Race Street: Who can escape the attack of the Tiger?! The Raiders, Titans, and Chief’s couldn’t!! In honor of our beloved Bengals returning to the Super Bowl, we are offering 33% off (it’s been 33 years since our last Super Bowl appearance) all escape rooms bookings, including Tiger Cage, from now until the game! Use Code: WHODEY . Valid On All Escape Rooms.

PINS MECHANICAL CO. & 16-BIT BAR + ARCADE 1124 Main Street: 1/2-price draft beer all day on February 13th. QUEEN CITY RADIO 222 W. 12th Street: FIRST (ANNUAL?) CINCINNATI BENGALDOG PARADE , sponsored by the OTR Kennel Club! Now is the time to outfit your pups in their finest Bengals gear–caps, jerseys, helmets, “bengal barrels,” etc. Like the annual OTR Rail Dog Parade held at Christmas-time, we will tailgate and begin the parade on Saturday, Feb. 12, around 4(ish) at the Queen City Radio beer garden, to be followed by a spirited, loosely organized saunter and Bengals cheer throughout Washington Park and the streets of OTR. There will be plenty of food from the Lübecker available for purchase. A post-parade debriefing, with pretzels, beer, further food and more refreshments available for purchase will follow. Dog treats will be available gratis.

RHINEGEIST 1910 Elm Street: IT’S THE BIG ONE! Avoid crowded sports bars and messy house party clean-up by enjoying the big game from the comfort of the Taproom turf! On Sunday, 2/13, we’ll be pre-gaming in the taproom starting at noon. At 4:00 pm, we’ll be airing the game with a full tap list, drink specials, limited edition Cincy football merch, themed activities, swag giveaways, and more! Let’s cheer the Bengals on to victory! First come, first serve—no tickets necessary.

UNION HALL 1311 Vine Street: Join us Friday, Feb. 11, 11:00 am - 1:00 pm for a WHO DEY Lunch at Union Hall as we collectively gear up for the ultimate showdown. Ickey shuffle on over to the Beer Hall for make-your-own Chicken & Waffles with City Bird and Taste of Belgium goods. Enjoy some classic Bengals highlights on the big screen and even get your picture taken with the one and only Bengals Mic Cart! Snag Cincinnati Bengals Swag

BOUTIQUE BELLINI 1513 Vine Street: Both Saturday and Sunday enjoy complimentary bengals themed treats and bellinis. Wear your bengals stripes to be entered to win a gift basket. Paige denim half off CINCY SHIRTS 1301 Main Street: Stop by, our stores are STOCKED with WHO DEY gear!

DUNLAP CAFE 1926 Dunlap Street: Grab your Limited Edition Mr. Dunlap Football T-Shirt! These are only available for purchase at the Dunlap Cafe, so stop out and pick yours up in time for the big game. HOMAGE 1232 Vine Street: Swing by the OTR shop if you need some last minute gear, Bengals fans!

LUCCA LASER WORKSHOP 126 W. Elder Street: We have exclusive Bengals tiger merchandise created by us!

COASTERS & KEYCHAINS PEDAL WAGON CINCINNATI 1100 Sycamore Street: In honor of our Cincinnati Bengals, we are giving 33% off our Bengals Pregame Cruises for SUPER BOWL WEEKEND!! Looking for an exciting way to celebrate the game?! This is it!! Head to our website and use promo code: BENGALS33 to book your cruise at 33% off! HURRY, there are only TWO CRUISES left! WHO DEY!!! PHO LANG THANG 1828 Race Street: Want to celebrate the Year of the Tiger and the Cincinnati Bengals run to the Super Bowl all in one awesome shirt? We got you. Available in both orange and black! NOTE: Due to high volume, it is unlikely this product will arrive before the Super Bowl. We will have some shirts available at PLT this weekend.

RAD OTR 1315 Main Street: Super Bowl Sale! Check our INSTAGRAM for announcements! SKT CERAMICS Findlay Market: New two-color tiger bags and flour sack towels are here! Not yet on the website, but are happy to print to order, just send us an email. On Saturday, from 11am - 4pm, we’ll print the SKT tiger in orange and black on an existing piece of clothing that you own for $5.60 (in honor of the Bengals appearance in the 56th Super Bowl!). Garments must be smooth finish, no polar fleece or wool. We can print adult apparel and youth sizes 10-12 and up. One garment per customer, while supplies last!

SLOANE BOUTIQUE 1216 Vine Street: Watch the Bengals in style! Shop orange, black and tiger striped styles perfect for the game! SPRUCE NAIL SHOP 1818 Race Street: 9% off all Bengals themed nail art! TAFT’S ALE HOUSE 1429 Race Street: Sunday is a very important day, and we’ve got you covered with a very important pint glass. Get our limited-edition Super Bowl LVI pint glass with a fill for just $15 (or $10 with no fill). Bring it back to the taproom on Sunday before we close at 3pm and receive $1 off pints! Limited quantities available -- grab yours before they sell out! Food and Drink Specials

THE BAGELRY 1401 Walnut Street: WHO DEY! 6 of our Bengal stripe bagels. Please order no later than Thursday, 2/10, to guarantee availability for Super Bowl weekend. BANASUN SMOOTHIE BAR 1810 Race Street: We are offering The Who Dey! Smoothie this week. Also for anyone wearing Bengals gear this week in the shop will receive 50% off one item. BREWDOG 316 Reading Road: Looking for the perfect excuse to grab a beer at one of our bars? Now through February 13th, our flagship beer, Elvis Juice, will be going by Joey Juice at all Ohio BrewDog bars in honor of Ohio’s very own Cincinnati Bengals making it to The Big Game. Plus, for every Joey Juice pint sold, we’ll donate $1 to The Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund.

DOJO GELATO 137 West Elder Street (Findlay Market): We are offering a limited edition gelato flavor for the Bengals Super Bowl appearance: “Welcome to the Jungle.” Orange gelato with orange crème Oreo’s and dark chocolate stracciatella. Available only at our Findlay Market location. ESSEN 1 Findlay Street: Open for regular business with a special Super Bowl Menu!

ETC PRODUCE & PROVISIONS 1801 Race Street (Findlay Market): Local OTR Chili dip -- a collab with our favorite Cincinnati chili, made by OTR Chili with local beef, local cream cheese and Ohio-made cheese; beautiful, local Bengals-themed bouquets & arrangements from The OTR Flower Lady designed just for us; a fun DIY strawberry dipping kit complete with chocolate, strawberries, parchment and sprinkles; ETC buttermilk ranch dip made with with local favorite Hen of The Wood seasoning; locally-made black & orange fresh pasta!! JAPP’S 1134 Main Street: This week at Japps we are featuring “The Who Dey” cocktail – neon orange glitter vodka with a touch of triple sec and a drizzle of Kahlua nestled in the bottom! And what better way to celebrate the Bengals than a “Super Bowl” of Bengal punch – bourbon with vanilla and ginger, orange and chai!

LOST & FOUND OTR 22 E 14th Street: Large-format cocktails for your Super Bowl Party, brought to you by Lost & Found . 12-14 servings of fully finished cocktails, just bring ice and a glass. Available as an Old Fashioned, Perfect Manhattan, Margarita, or Daiquiri. Place Pick-Up orders through our Toast page (available on our website) or Delivery through DoorDash.

THE RHINED 1737 Elm Street: Super Bowl snacks, Who Dey cheese flight, Who Dey wine pack TASTE OF BELGIUM 1135 Vine Street: Orange dipped and striped