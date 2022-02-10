Caught on Cam: Suspect tries to break into home of recently deceased man

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man attempted to break into a home in Wilmington just days after the homeowner’s death, and it was all caught on video.

Around 2 a.m. on Wednesday Darsha Arnold’s family began receiving alerts from cameras at their recently deceased father’s home. The notifications showed that the cameras were detecting movement on the property.

Upon checking the cameras, Arnold says she saw a man attempting to use a brick to break one of the windows.

“The window that he threw the brick into was actually a double-pane window,” said Arnold. “It only broke one pane of glass. So, it didn’t get all the way through.”

Arnold’s father died on Feb. 3. The break-in attempt happened less than a week later.

Arnold says luckily her brother lives next door.

“My brother couldn’t sleep and noticed that the camera had triggered a notification several times and so he assumed it was an animal or something, but he went to look and saw the guy throwing a brick through the window,” said Arnold. “He rushed outside and called 911 of course and then kind of startled and scared the guy off.”

Arnold says it is shocking to see someone attempt to break into her father’s home while her family is still grieving.

“I couldn’t believe it. Just so furious and so hurt that somebody would do this,” said Arnold. “That somebody would take advantage of this situation.”

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for the suspect. Arnold says she hopes someone will see the video and be able to recognize the suspect.

