Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Cincinnati Children’s ‘frequent flyer’ Bengals fan gets surprise Super Bowl trip

Colton gets Super Bowl LVI surprise
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 11:59 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 12-year-old Bengals fan, who has endured hunters of trips to Cincinnati Children’s, is going to Super Bowl LVI to see his favorite team.

Colton found out this week he was going to be in stands at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, thanks to Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay.

In his young life, Colton has had to make more than 220 trips to Cincinnati Children’s, the hospital said.

As a baby, Colton’s parents brought him to the hospital when they noticed he was not rolling over or sitting up by the time he should be.

Cincinnati Children’s doctors found multiple rare and complex conditions, like a nervous system disorder and cerebral palsy, according to the hospital.

Colton has gone through countless occupational and physical therapy sessions to help his mobility and speech. He even refers to himself as a “frequent flyer” of Cincinnati Children’s.

A successful leg surgery last September has now given Colton the ability to walk for 15 minutes with the help from his braces and walker, Cincinnati Children’s said.

Despite everything he has endured, the hospital says Colton has a positive outlook on life.

Colton will now take his positive vibes to the West Coast.

The Colts and Irsay reached out to Cincinnati Children’s earlier this week about giving Colton and his family this experience of a lifetime.

Colton and his parents are leaving for Los Angeles on Friday.

Super Bowl LVI between the Bengals and Rams kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET Sunday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coroner's office is on scene investigating.
Subcontractor falls to his death at Butler County Dunkin’ Donuts, police say
Super Bowl 56 at SoFi Stadium
Report: Super Bowl ticket prices in freefall due to weak demand from LA market
Investigators believe a West Chester man was standing near a skylight at Sam's Club in...
Tri-State man dies after fall through skylight at Sam’s Club
Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds
Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds indicted on bribery, corruption-related charges
19 News
Mayor in Ohio suggests allowing ice fishing could lead to prostitution

Latest News

Bengals fans gathered en masse at Paul Brown Stadium Monday night for a Super Bowl kickoff...
Burrow surprises high school coach with Super Bowl tickets
Super Bowl 56 at SoFi Stadium
WATCH LIVE: NFL talks about the big halftime plans for the Super Bowl
WATCH LIVE: NFL talks about the big halftime plans for the Super Bowl
Colton gets Super Bowl LVI surprise
Colton gets Super Bowl LVI surprise