Cincinnati Children’s ‘frequent flyer’ Bengals fan gets surprise Super Bowl trip

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 12-year-old Bengals fan, who has endured hunters of trips to Cincinnati Children’s, is going to Super Bowl LVI to see his favorite team.

Colton found out this week he was going to be in stands at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, thanks to Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay.

In his young life, Colton has had to make more than 220 trips to Cincinnati Children’s, the hospital said.

As a baby, Colton’s parents brought him to the hospital when they noticed he was not rolling over or sitting up by the time he should be.

Cincinnati Children’s doctors found multiple rare and complex conditions, like a nervous system disorder and cerebral palsy, according to the hospital.

Colton has gone through countless occupational and physical therapy sessions to help his mobility and speech. He even refers to himself as a “frequent flyer” of Cincinnati Children’s.

A successful leg surgery last September has now given Colton the ability to walk for 15 minutes with the help from his braces and walker, Cincinnati Children’s said.

Despite everything he has endured, the hospital says Colton has a positive outlook on life.

Colton will now take his positive vibes to the West Coast.

The Colts and Irsay reached out to Cincinnati Children’s earlier this week about giving Colton and his family this experience of a lifetime.

Colton and his parents are leaving for Los Angeles on Friday.

Super Bowl LVI between the Bengals and Rams kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET Sunday.

