Cincinnati Public Schools asking for public’s help in search for new superintendent

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Public School officials are asking for the public’s help in their search for a new superintendent.

The district has narrowed their search down to three finalists.

Tianay Amat, Interim Superintendent, Cincinnati Public Schools

Marlon Styles, Superintendent, Middletown City School District

Iranetta Wright, Deputy Superintendent of Schools in Detroit Public Schools Community District

Laura Mitchell announced in May of 2021 she was stepping away from the superintendent position after 27 years with the district.

CPS is inviting the public to watch live interviews on Thursday between the candidates, students, parents, and community members.

Student panel, 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. To join the livestream, click here

Community panel, 5:30 to 8 p.m. To join the livestream, click here

The announcement for who will become the new CPS superintendent is expected to be made in March.

