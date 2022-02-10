Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Cincinnati Public Schools asking for public’s help in search for new superintendent

Cincinnati Public Schools (FOX19 NOW)
Cincinnati Public Schools (FOX19 NOW)
By Kim Schupp
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Public School officials are asking for the public’s help in their search for a new superintendent.

The district has narrowed their search down to three finalists.

  • Tianay Amat, Interim Superintendent, Cincinnati Public Schools
  • Marlon Styles, Superintendent, Middletown City School District
  • Iranetta Wright, Deputy Superintendent of Schools in Detroit Public Schools Community District

Laura Mitchell announced in May of 2021 she was stepping away from the superintendent position after 27 years with the district.

CPS is inviting the public to watch live interviews on Thursday between the candidates, students, parents, and community members.

  • Student panel, 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. To join the livestream, click here
  • Community panel, 5:30 to 8 p.m. To join the livestream, click here

The announcement for who will become the new CPS superintendent is expected to be made in March.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coroner's office is on scene investigating.
Subcontractor falls to his death at Butler County Dunkin’ Donuts, police say
Super Bowl 56 at SoFi Stadium
Report: Super Bowl ticket prices in freefall due to weak demand from LA market
Investigators believe a West Chester man was standing near a skylight at Sam's Club in...
Tri-State man dies after fall through skylight at Sam’s Club
Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds
Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds indicted on bribery, corruption-related charges
19 News
Mayor in Ohio suggests allowing ice fishing could lead to prostitution

Latest News

The names for the lineup are on point.
Cincinnati Zoo announces Zooper Bowl lineup for SunDey
Many fans are expected downtown on Sunday. (KEVN)
Downtown road closures set ahead of Super Bowl Sunday
Loveland ‘Valentine Ladies’ stay busy stamping cards for the holiday
Loveland ‘Valentine Ladies’ stay busy stamping cards for the holiday
roads
Police discuss street closures, safety ahead of Super Bowl Sunday