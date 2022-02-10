Contests
Cincinnati Zoo announces Zooper Bowl lineup for SunDey

The names for the lineup are on point.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 12:30 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden’s ele-phant-asy football team is ready to roar.

“It’s Bin-tu-rong since the Bengals have played in the big game, and we can bearly wait for SunDey,” Cincinnati Zoo Vice President of Marketing Chad Yelton said in a news release. “All we can talk about is the Superb Owl, so we decided to have some fun with an all-animal lineup.”

The team includes:  Evan McFierce One, CZ Uz-llama, Germaine Prattlesnake, Kevin Huber-mese Python, Ja’Maardvark Chase, Jo-Kapi Mixon, Joe Kooka-Burrow, Mana-Tee Higgins, Pen-Quin-ton Spain, Sam Hub-barred Owl, Samaje Pe-rhino, Taye-Aye-ler Boyd, and defensive Lion-man Trey Hendrickson. 

Coached by Zack Tay-lorikeet.

While the real team is playing in LA, you can bet there will be plenty of squawking, hissing, hooting, chuffing, grunting, laughing, and of course, roaring coming from the Cincinnati Zoo to cheer on the Bengals.

