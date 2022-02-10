Fan who lost mother before Super Bowl run decorates grave in Bengals gear

NEW RICHMOND, Ohio (WXIX) - As exciting as the Bengals’ trip to the Super Bowl is, it is hard for people who’ve lost loved ones before they could share it together. So one local man decided to decorate his mother’s grave to ensure she’s included in the celebrations.

Colleen Morse’s grave is in Laurel Cemetery in New Richmond at the corner of Laurel Lindale Road and Clermontville Laurel Road. It’s currently decked out in Bengals gear.

Colleen’s son, Kyle Morse, spray-painted the snow on top of her grave orange, put a jersey over it and left a Bengal’s Bud Light Can on the head stone.

“She would love this rollercoaster that they’re on right now,” said Kyle. “I know how much she’d want to see the Bengals in the Super Bowl, so it’s been great.”

Kyle explains his mom was a huge Bengals fan before she passed away of emphysema in 2016.

“Even when she was in the nursing home, I’d go and watch the games with her... whether they were 0-15 or a two-win season, we would still cheer them on.”

Kyle says not having his mom here to celebrate has been hard on him.

“I’m not a real emotional person,” he remarked, “so I’ve probably shed more tears this playoff run then I have in a while.”

Kyle put an A.J. Green jersey on his mother’s grave, one he took from her closet a few years ago.

“It’s actually her jersey, so I was kind of returning the jersey. So, it is her jersey actually,” he laughed.

When asked if he thinks she’s watching from heaven, he said, “I hope so. I really do. I think she is. I hope she is. I think she is, probably just as excited as I am, jumping up and down, screaming ‘Who Dey!.”

Kyle says he still has memories of the big party his mom threw the last time the Bengals went to the Super Bowl in 1988. He says this time, his and his family are just going to have some friends over and watch at home.

