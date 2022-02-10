FC Cincinnati defender does double-duty as Bengals superfan

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals’ Super Bowl run has captured the hearts of fans all over the city and throughout the sporting world. But FC Cincinnati’s Nick Hagglund didn’t need persuading.

Hagglund isn’t just a key piece of FCC’s back line defense, he’s also a Cincinnati native who bleeds orange and black.

“I am a super fan, and that’s because I’m from Cincinnati. I think there’s mutual respect there,” he said. “There’s a respect for being a professional athlete in the city that you’re representing.”

Like so many others, the video of him celebrating the Bengal’s AFC Championship win went viral online.

Now, thanks to him, the entire soccer team has football top of mind.

“We’re talking about the Bengals possibly winning the Super Bowl,” Haggluand said.

It’s something many Bengals fans are saying aloud these days, or muttering under their breath, like a chant or an incantation, always in some measure of disbelief. Pinch yourself—is it real? Yep. The Bengals are in the Super Bowl.

Hagglund, a Lakota West graduate, can hardly believe it. He also can’t fully explain the paroxysm of joy that had him flitting around the room as Evan McPherson’s kick sailed through the upright.

“I was so excited, I wanted to celebrate with everyone, bring down the hotel if I could,” he said.

Hagglund is riding the wave. He’s got that Joe Burrow look down pat, glasses and all.

“I put my Burrow glasses on only when we’re on offense,” he said. “It’s my Burrow vision. That brings good vibes.”

FC Cincinnati will be in Florida for preseason matches this weekend. Hagglund says he’s planning to host an even bigger watch party with a larger projector at the hotel.

He says if the Bengals win to expect cigar smoke galore and a party that’ll last all night.

