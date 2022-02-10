GRAPHIC: Reward offered for info after dogs found dead in pet food bags

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A $2,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the conviction of the owner or caretaker of dogs that were found dead inside of dog food bags on Monday.

The Brown County Humane Society said they responded to a call on US 52 between Ripley and Aberdeen where agents found dog food bags with emaciated deceased adult dogs inside.

“We are asking the public for any information that will assist the Humane Agents in locating the owner or caretaker of these dogs,” they said in a Facebook post.

They said the dogs were found in Pro Kal by KalKan dog food bags and they hope the brand could help identify an owner.

“These kind of cases take a toll on all of us here at Brown County Humane Society but we are determined to do our best to find out who did this. With our community’s help, we hope to do just that,” they said.

Melissa Downs, chief of the Brown County Humane Society Animal Shelter, says this is among the most gruesome finds she’s been a part of, in part due to the dogs’ emaciated conditions.

“Probably as skeletal as you could get,” she said. “One dog was mostly white in color, had a brown spot on it’s head, had freckles on its ears... looked to be a boxer or boxer bull dog mix. The second dog was all brown with white on it’s chest of a pit bull or bully type breed. And then the third one was a brown dog, white on its chest, white on its paws, a white muzzle with white going up between its eyes. Large dog. Again, bully or pit bull type mix.”

Downs calls the crime senseless because of how easy the animal shelter makes it for folks to come in and get food from the food pantry.

GRAPHIC IMAGE WARNING: The photos below may be disturbing to some. The Brown County Humane Society said they posted the pictures with hope that someone out there knows these dogs as they suffered terribly.

On 02/07/2022 The Brown County Humane Society responded to a call on US 52 between Ripley and Aberdeen. Brown County... Posted by Brown County Humane Society Dog Shelter on Tuesday, February 8, 2022

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.