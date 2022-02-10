Contests
Last Bengal with Super Bowl touchdown will attend Sunday’s game

By Joe Danneman and Jeremy Rauch
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Stanford Jennings is the last player in Cincinnati Bengals to score a Super Bowl touchdown.

So, it’s only fitting that he be in the SoFi Stadium stands for Super Bowl LVI to see which Bengal scores the next touchdown.

Jennings played seven of nine NFL seasons with the Bengals.

The 1984 NFL Draft pick was primarily a kick returner during his career.

Jennings’ most iconic play, was his kickoff return touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XXIII.

