Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

The NFL’s official football manufacturer is located in Ohio—and full of Bengals pride

‘The whole state is pulling for them.’
Wilson football factory at the Super Bowl
Wilson football factory at the Super Bowl
By Jeremy Rauch
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 7:23 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADA, Ohio (WXIX) - The Wilson football manufacturing campus around two hours north of Cincinnati gets a lot of press around this time of year—and for good reason.

But this year is different. This year, the factory with Buckeye roots finally has an Ohio team to root for.

Wilson football factory at the Super Bowl

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person jailed in connection to Brown Co. man's disappearance
Man arrested in connection with disappearance of Brown Co. man
The humane society wants the public's help in finding their owners.
GRAPHIC: Dogs found dead in pet food bags in Tri-State
Arnold's Bar and Grill has cans of Hudepohl's limited edition Hu-Dey lager beer which sold out...
How to get those limited release Hu-Dey cans
The coroner's office is on scene investigating.
Person falls to their death at Butler County Dunkin’ Donuts, police say
An employee was shot in the drive-thru of a White Castle in Carthage, police say.
Employee shot at Carthage White Castle, police say

Latest News

FC Cincinnati soccer star goes crazy for the Bengals
FC Cincinnati defender does double-duty as Bengals superfan
1988 Bengals game leads to two strangers falling in love
1988 Bengals game leads to two strangers falling in love
Monitoring your health during Super Bowl
Monitoring your health during Super Bowl
Wilson football factory at the Super Bowl
Wilson football factory at the Super Bowl