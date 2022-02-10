Contests
NKY middle school honoring grandmothers, women during Black History Month

NKY middle school honoring grandmothers, women during Black History Month
By Amber Jayanth
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - During Black History Monday, Holmes Middle School staff members are honoring their grandmothers and the roles women have in building a strong family.

Each staff member brought in a picture of their grandmother, along with a story about the influence they had in their family.

Those behind the project say we can learn the most from our past generations and the stories they pass on from overcoming segregation and discrimination to the achievements and strength they had to keep their families together.

“Although it is great that we hear about you know Marting Luther King, Malcolm X, the saying stays true that behind every great man there’s a greater woman,” says --. “So to hear their stories and see who they are and give a face to the people who are the backbones of what we see today is truly something special.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

