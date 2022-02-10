Contests
ODOT wants your ideas for Bengals-related highway signs

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 9:59 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Ohio Department of Transportation has a history of putting up hilarious highway signs over holidays and during special occasions.

The signs get safety-related messaging across during times when crashes are especially prevalent.

Now ODOT wants your (last-minute!) suggestions for Bengals-related signs.

Submit an idea here!

Your message can have no more than 17 characters per line over three possible lines. No message can be longer than 51 characters.

The messages must be related to traffic safety. Emphasis areas include serious crashes, high-risk drivers and behaviors, special vehicles and roadway users, per ODOT.

