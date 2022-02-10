Contests
Police offer guidance for businesses staying open during Super Bowl

Businesses are urged to remove outdoor furniture and employ plastic cups rather than glass.
Kismet on Vine Street in Over-the-Rhine.
Kismet on Vine Street in Over-the-Rhine.(WXIX)
By Payton Marshall
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 10:10 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CINCINNATI, Ohio (WXIX) – Cincinnati police Chief Eliot Isaac sent out a release on Wednesday with Super Bowl preparation suggestions for businesses located on the Banks and Over-The-Rhine.

“We’re used to kind of the craziness coming out when it’s time to celebrate,” said Kate Murphy, store manager at Kismet.  She said the store will be open on Super Bowl Sunday, although some places like The Eagle [in Over-The-Rhine] will be closed on Sunday.

CPD suggests businesses remove outdoor furniture that is easy to move, along with any outdoor plants. This is just another precaution ahead of the big crowds the department is anticipating.

Murphy said the store will be bringing their outdoor advertising sign, indoors on Sunday. “People get a little rowdy I mean with good reason so we’re probably going to keep it inside so that there’s no one tripping over it, throwing it, or anything like that,” said Murphy.

Some businesses like the Pontiac will offer limited hours on Sunday.

“Were going to be open from 12-3 this Sunday,” said Pontiac General Manager Tony Salcido.

However, other businesses such as E+O on the Banks will be extending their hours on Sunday.

“It’s going all day and all night so we’re open at 10 a.m. and we’re going till 2 a.m.” said Anthony Castelli, marketing director at E+O.

CPD suggests that restaurants serve drinks in plastic cups on Sunday instead of in glassware.

“While we probably are the more elevated level of service and dining at the banks where we do glassware, we do a lot of wine pours, a lot more wine pours than bombs, we’re going to follow through with that request as well,” said Castelli.

CPD will have hundreds of officers monitoring the streets on Sunday. If anyone patrons are acting ‘unruly’ CPD asks that you contact them immediately.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

