Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

School bus driver shot in Minneapolis, children not injured

A school bus driver was shot in Minneapolis with 3 children on board. They were unharmed.
A school bus driver was shot in Minneapolis with 3 children on board. They were unharmed.(WCCO via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 9:11 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say a school bus driver was expected to survive after being shot in the head in Minneapolis while transporting young children.

The driver was wounded Wednesday afternoon while on his or her bus route. City officials say three children younger than 10 were on board and were not physically hurt.

The driver has not been identified.

Officers provided first aid and the driver was taken to a hospital by paramedics.

The children on the bus were dropped off at their homes by police.

Police say they were working to determine whether the driver was targeted or struck by a stray bullet.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coroner's office is on scene investigating.
Person falls to their death at Butler County Dunkin’ Donuts, police say
Super Bowl 56 at SoFi Stadium
Report: Super Bowl ticket prices in freefall due to weak demand from LA market
Investigators believe a West Chester man was standing near a skylight at Sam's Club in...
Tri-State man dies after fall through skylight at Sam’s Club
Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds
Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds indicted on bribery, corruption-related charges
Two people were shot in Clermont County’s Miami Township early Wednesday, dispatchers confirm.
Double shooting in Clermont County under investigation

Latest News

The fastest year-over-year inflation in 40 years has wiped out the benefit of rising paychecks...
US inflation soared 7.5% over past year, biggest rise since 1982
Tesla is recalling nearly 579,000 vehicles in the U.S. because a “Boombox” function can play...
Tesla recalls more vehicles as US agency increases scrutiny
Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
Canada truckers protest about 'freedom'
DHS enlists community leaders to fight violent extremism, but experts fear it could further...
DHS enlists community leaders to fight violent extremism
Dr. Stephen Boyd
Plea hearing for Hamilton doctor accused of rape, sexual battery after patient complaints