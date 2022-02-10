Contests
Uzomah commits to Skyline Chili bath if Bengals win Super Bowl

Bengals fans gathered en masse at Paul Brown Stadium Monday night for a Super Bowl kickoff...
Bengals fans gathered en masse at Paul Brown Stadium Monday night for a Super Bowl kickoff party. The entire team was in attendance.(Albert Cesare/The Enquirer)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah might have the most epic Super Bowl celebration planned for if they win Sunday - a Skyline Chili bath.

Uzomah says he talked about the victory celebration on a podcast not long ago. On Thursday, he was asked if he was serious about the chili bath.

It seems Uzomah is 100% committed to the Skyline Chili bath if the Bengals beat the Rams in Super Bowl LVI.

C.J. talks chili bath if Bengals win Super Bowl

