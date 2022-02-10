Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Young Ja’Marr Chase fan finds out he’s going to Super Bowl during Bengals pep rally

Bengals fans gathered en masse at Paul Brown Stadium Monday night for a Super Bowl kickoff...
Bengals fans gathered en masse at Paul Brown Stadium Monday night for a Super Bowl kickoff party. The entire team was in attendance.(Albert Cesare/The Enquirer)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 2:54 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - One of Ja’Marr Chase’s biggest fans, 9-year-old King Thomas, will be at Super Bowl LVI in person to cheer on No. 1.

The young Bengals fan found out during Monday’s pep rally at Paul Brown Stadium the team was sending him to SoFir Stadium for the game.

Thomas was in the stands for the Bengals Wildcard win against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Chase gave his game gloves to Thomas following the thrilling win.

Before he heads for Los Angeles, Thomas stopped by the Springfield Fire Department and got to ride off in a firetruck.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coroner's office is on scene investigating.
Subcontractor falls to his death at Butler County Dunkin’ Donuts, police say
Super Bowl 56 at SoFi Stadium
Report: Super Bowl ticket prices in freefall due to weak demand from LA market
Investigators believe a West Chester man was standing near a skylight at Sam's Club in...
Tri-State man dies after fall through skylight at Sam’s Club
Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds
Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds indicted on bribery, corruption-related charges
19 News
Mayor in Ohio suggests allowing ice fishing could lead to prostitution

Latest News

Bengal Jim tailgate.
Bengal Jim nominated for NFL Fan of the Year
Bengal Jim
Bengal Jim nominated for NFL Fan of the Year
Snoop Dog, Mary J. Blige and Dr.Dre
Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre and Mary J. Blige talk about performing in the Super Bowl halftime show
Joe Burrow pictured his father Jimmy and mother Robin
Burrow’s parents talk childhood upbringing, confidence going into Super Bowl LVI