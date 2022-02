CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bengals players and Head Coach Zac Taylor on Friday afternoon answered questions in the first in-person media interviews of Super Bowl week.

Fun fact of the day: Joe always plays with one sock inside out >> https://t.co/S0QavEaw3G (Courtesy: NFL Network). pic.twitter.com/UTUsMAoQc7 — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) February 11, 2022

Ja’Marr Chase asked if there’s a catchphrase that would identify this #Bengals team: “We ‘dem boys.” #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/xdEuaKrjNC — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) February 11, 2022

Asked Ja’Marr Chase what TD celebration he has planned for the super bowl.



“Griddy, bro. I’m not playing.” #Bengals — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) February 11, 2022

