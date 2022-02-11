Contests
Cincy Children’s patient and family are going to the Super Bowl

‘There have been so many tears, all joyful, all happy.’
By Chancelor Winn
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 12-year-old Bengals fan battling cerebral palsy is headed to Los Angeles for the Super Bowl.

Colton Roenkere is a patient at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center. He loves football, especially his Bengals.

”Who-Dey baby,” said Colton. “Let’s go to the Super Bowl and win it!”

As a baby, Colton’s parents noticed he wasn’t meeting specific milestones like rolling over or sitting up. Doctors found multiple rare conditions including a nervous system disorder and cerebral palsy.

Colton says he has had more than 220 visits to Cincinnati Children’s.

“It’s kind of exciting how I started out as a little boy and how I grew up doing therapy,” he said.

Following a successful leg surgery Colton can now walk for 15 minutes with the help of leg braces and a walker.

His mother, Kendra Roenkere, says when physical therapy gets tough, Colton looks to Bengals for inspiration.

“Equating it and saying, ‘You know I’m sure Joe Burrow is pushing through and working really hard too,’ and that would help motivate him,” said Kendra. “He’s a hard worker and he’s overcome a lot and he continues to push through and do his best. Give it 110%.”

Kendra says Indianapolis Colts Owner, Jim Irsay, is graciously sending Colton and his parents to the big game on Sunday, where Colton will once again be looking towards Burrow and the Bengals—this time from the stands.

“There have been so many tears, all joyful, all happy. [It’s] overwhelming in all the good ways. So for him to be able to do it is amazing,” said Kendra. “The gift that we could do it together as a family is a lifetime memory that we will never ever forget.”

Colton says he predicts the Bengals to win 42-38.

”Who-Dey! Who-Dey! Who-Dey think gonna beat them Bengals?! Nobody!” Colton exclaimed.

