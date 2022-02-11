Contests
The faces of Who Dey Nation: Hundreds of Bengals fans show their stripes

Bengals fans gathered en masse at Paul Brown Stadium Monday night for a Super Bowl kickoff...
Bengals fans gathered en masse at Paul Brown Stadium Monday night for a Super Bowl kickoff party. The entire team was in attendance.(Albert Cesare/The Enquirer)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 3:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - In the lead up to Super Bowl LVI, FOX19 NOW has asked to see the pride Bengals fans for their team - Who Dey Nation did not disappoint.

Hundreds and hundreds of Bengals fans have sent in their photos. Check them out below!

