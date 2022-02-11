Findlay Market celebrates Super Bowl with “Flavor Zone”
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Findlay Market is celebrating the Jungle with the Findlay Flavor Zone all weekend-long.
Take a look at all of the events and vendors with Bengals-themed cuisine going on throughout the weekend:
Saturday, February 12
o SKT Ceramics: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Customers to print the SKT tiger in orange and black on any existing shirt or sweatshirt they own for $5.60
- Garments must be a smooth finish (no polar fleece, wool or zippers on the image side; on garment per customer; while supplies lasts).
o Jane’s Bar: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Souvenir Findlay Flavor Zone cups (filled with draft) for $5.00 with $3.00 refills
- Kill the Keg specials
- Orange Jell-O shots
- Joe Brrr Cocktail
o Family Friendly Activities: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Inflatable football toss with Cincinnati Circus Co.
- Photo Booth with Joe Burrow cutout
- Raffle to win Pho Lang Thang’s Year of the Tiger Who-Dey shirt
- Kids coloring station
- Parade sign making station
o Live Music with Everything’s Jake: 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
o Parade around the Market Square: 2 p.m.
- Hosted by Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Kearney and led by Grand Marshal, Chef Kymberly Wilbon
- Bring your own orange and black or make a sign at the parade station
Sunday, February 13
o Jane’s Bar: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Souvenir Findlay Flavor Zone cups (filled with draft) for $5.00 with $3.00 refills
- Kill the Keg specials
- Orange Jell-O shots
- Joe Brrr Cocktail
o Family Friendly Activities: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Photo Booth with Joe Burrow cutout
- Raffle to win Pho Lang Thang’s Year of the Tiger Who-Dey shirt
- Kids coloring station
