Findlay Market celebrates Super Bowl with “Flavor Zone”

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Findlay Market is celebrating the Jungle with the Findlay Flavor Zone all weekend-long.

Take a look at all of the events and vendors with Bengals-themed cuisine going on throughout the weekend:

Saturday, February 12

o SKT Ceramics: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Customers to print the SKT tiger in orange and black on any existing shirt or sweatshirt they own for $5.60

Garments must be a smooth finish (no polar fleece, wool or zippers on the image side; on garment per customer; while supplies lasts).

o Jane’s Bar: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Souvenir Findlay Flavor Zone cups (filled with draft) for $5.00 with $3.00 refills

Kill the Keg specials

Orange Jell-O shots

Joe Brrr Cocktail

o Family Friendly Activities: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Inflatable football toss with Cincinnati Circus Co.

Photo Booth with Joe Burrow cutout

Raffle to win Pho Lang Thang’s Year of the Tiger Who-Dey shirt

Kids coloring station

Parade sign making station

o Live Music with Everything’s Jake: 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

o Parade around the Market Square: 2 p.m.

Hosted by Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Kearney and led by Grand Marshal, Chef Kymberly Wilbon

Bring your own orange and black or make a sign at the parade station

Sunday, February 13

o Jane’s Bar: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Souvenir Findlay Flavor Zone cups (filled with draft) for $5.00 with $3.00 refills

Kill the Keg specials

Orange Jell-O shots

Joe Brrr Cocktail

o Family Friendly Activities: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Photo Booth with Joe Burrow cutout

Raffle to win Pho Lang Thang’s Year of the Tiger Who-Dey shirt

Kids coloring station

