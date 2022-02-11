Contests
Findlay Market celebrates Super Bowl with “Flavor Zone”

Findlay Market will have "Flavor Zone" for the entire Super Bowl weekend.
Findlay Market will have "Flavor Zone" for the entire Super Bowl weekend.(Provided)
By Amber Jayanth and FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Findlay Market is celebrating the Jungle with the Findlay Flavor Zone all weekend-long.

Take a look at all of the events and vendors with Bengals-themed cuisine going on throughout the weekend:

Saturday, February 12

o SKT Ceramics: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • Customers to print the SKT tiger in orange and black on any existing shirt or sweatshirt they own for $5.60
  • Garments must be a smooth finish (no polar fleece, wool or zippers on the image side; on garment per customer; while supplies lasts).

o Jane’s Bar: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

  • Souvenir Findlay Flavor Zone cups (filled with draft) for $5.00 with $3.00 refills
  • Kill the Keg specials
  • Orange Jell-O shots
  • Joe Brrr Cocktail

o Family Friendly Activities: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

  • Inflatable football toss with Cincinnati Circus Co.
  • Photo Booth with Joe Burrow cutout
  • Raffle to win Pho Lang Thang’s Year of the Tiger Who-Dey shirt
  • Kids coloring station
  • Parade sign making station

o Live Music with Everything’s Jake: 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

o Parade around the Market Square: 2 p.m.

  • Hosted by Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Kearney and led by Grand Marshal, Chef Kymberly Wilbon
  • Bring your own orange and black or make a sign at the parade station

Sunday, February 13

o Jane’s Bar: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • Souvenir Findlay Flavor Zone cups (filled with draft) for $5.00 with $3.00 refills
  • Kill the Keg specials
  • Orange Jell-O shots
  • Joe Brrr Cocktail

o Family Friendly Activities: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • Photo Booth with Joe Burrow cutout
  • Raffle to win Pho Lang Thang’s Year of the Tiger Who-Dey shirt
  • Kids coloring station
