Have you seen her? 77-year-old woman with dementia missing in Clermont County

Marcy Dowden was last seen in the Miami Trails area about 3:30 a.m., Miami Township police say...
Marcy Dowden was last seen in the Miami Trails area about 3:30 a.m., Miami Township police say in Clermont County.(Provided)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 6:53 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police in Clermont County issued an urgent missing alert early Friday for a 77-year-old woman who suffers from dementia.

Marcy Dowden was last seen in the Miami Trails area about 3:30 a.m., Miami Township police wrote on Facebook.

She was last seen wearing turquoise Capri night pants and a turquoise t-shirt.

Anyone who sees her or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call 513-732-2231 or 911 to reach the police.

