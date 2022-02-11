Investigation into deaths of teenage Indiana girls reaches five-year mark

DELPHI, In. (FOX19) – February 13, 2022 will mark the five-year anniversary of the double murder of two teenage girls, Liberty “Libby” German and Abigail Williams.

Kelsi German was only 17-years-old when her sister Libby was murdered.

“The girls were real people, and that we’re real people, and that even though we’re putting ourselves out there and sharing the story, we do have a life and we do have to go through this trauma over and over again,” said German.

The eighth-graders went hiking on trails near their home in Delphi Indiana. German said it’s a small town with not much to do, so it was normal for people to spend their time outdoors and on trails.

However, the teens never returned to a prearranged pickup spot after their walk on the Delphi Historic Trails.

Searchers found their bodies the following morning in a wooded area near Monon High Bridge, where they visited the day before, police have said previously.

Their case gained national attention afterward, and state police have reached out to places as far as Cincinnati with suspect sketches and leads hoping to catch the culprit.

“As time goes on, you do just want more answers.... You think, that this should have been solved five years ago, and all the information that you’ve gotten so far [has] not lead to an arrest,” said German.

In December of 2021, four-years after the double murder, Indiana State Police released a new lead. It has to do with a fake social media account under the username “anthony_shots” operated on Snapchat, Instagram and other platforms from 2016-2017.

The account-holder used images of a known male model while talking with underage girls to solicit nude photos, to obtain addresses and to potentially meet with them, ISP announced Monday night.

However, no one has been arrested for the double murders at this time.

Indiana police ask that if you have any information about the account or any tip that could further the investigation to email: abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com or call the tip line: 765-822-3535.

Kelsi said her sister Libby was a beacon of light and a class clown

“She just wanted to make everybody laugh. She wanted to make you smile and make you happy. And that’s really who she was in everyday life,” said German.

German is now 22-years old and finishing up her senior year at Purdue with a degree in Psychology and Forensic Science. Her sister’s story inspired her to help other trauma survivors.

“I wanted to make sure that they knew there was somebody there that understood what they were going through the feelings that they were feeling,” said German.

