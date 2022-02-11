Contests
Ja’Marr Chase wins NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year

Ja'Marr Chase is the 2021 NFL Rookie of the Year.
Ja'Marr Chase is the 2021 NFL Rookie of the Year.
By Brian Planalp
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 9:26 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ja’Marr Chase is the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year.

The 21-year-old phenom wide receiver took home the award Thursday night at the NFL Honors show, where his teammate, Joe Burrow, won Comeback Player of the Year.

Chase earned 42 of 50 votes, beating out Mac Jones of the Patriots, Creed Humphrey of the Chiefs and Rashawn Slater of the Chargers.

He compiled 1,455 yards on 81 receptions and 13 touchdowns for the Bengals in the regular season. In the Bengals’ three playoff games, he’s added 20 receptions for 279 yards and a touchdown.

Chase was selected to the Pro Bowl as a starter in December.

Chase holds a number of NFL rookie receiving records. He set a record for total postseason receiving yards against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship.

His 266 receiving yards against the Chiefs in week 17 also set a record for most receiving yards by a rookie in a single game.

He is also the Bengals’ all-time leader in receiving yards during a single season.

The LSU product entered 2021 with concerns about his ability to catch a football without stripes, largely the result of his response to an interview question during training camp where the rookie appeared to err by telling the truth.

Chase was named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year by the Pro Bowl Football Writers of America in January.

Last week, Chase took home the 2021 Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Year award by fan vote.

For that award, he beat out Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, Atlanta tight end Kyle Pitts, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons and Miami Dophins Wide Receiver Jalen Waddle.

