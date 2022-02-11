Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Joe Burrow wins NFL Comeback Player of the Year

Burrow returned from a devastating knee injury to lead the Bengals to the brink of greatness.
Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin (99) lifts up Cincinnati Bengals quarterback...
Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin (99) lifts up Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) after the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Cincinnati Bengals defeated Kansas City Chiefs 27-24.(Albert Cesare/The Enquirer)
By Brian Planalp
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 9:41 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Joe Burrow is the 2021 NFL Comeback Player of the Year.

The award was announced Thursday night at the annual NFL Honors show, where his teammate, Ja’Marr Chase, won Offensive Rookie of the Year.

The Bengals’ second-year quarterback went down with a knee injury in week 11 of the 2020 season, shredding his ACL and MCL with partial tears of his PCL and meniscus. At the time, he was on pace for 4,500 yards.

Burrow mounted a remarkable recovery that saw him return for training camp in the fall.

He started all 17 regular-season games of the 2021 season and has led the Bengals to the brink of greatness in Los Angeles.

The LSU product and native Ohioan finished first in the NFL in completion percentage at 70.4 percent (366 of 520), sixth in yards (4,449), third in yards per game (288.2) and first in adjusted air yards per attempt (8.9.)

He also threw for 34 touchdowns.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coroner's office is on scene investigating.
Subcontractor falls to his death at Butler County Dunkin’ Donuts, police say
Super Bowl 56 at SoFi Stadium
Report: Super Bowl ticket prices in freefall due to weak demand from LA market
Investigators believe a West Chester man was standing near a skylight at Sam's Club in...
Tri-State man dies after fall through skylight at Sam’s Club
Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds
Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds indicted on bribery, corruption-related charges
19 News
Mayor in Ohio suggests allowing ice fishing could lead to prostitution

Latest News

Ja'Marr Chase is the 2021 NFL Rookie of the Year.
Ja’Marr Chase wins NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year
Super Bowl LVI from SoFi Stadium is on Feb. 13.
Last Bengal with Super Bowl touchdown will attend Sunday’s game
The Money Mac Experience
The Money Mac Experience
Evan McPherson celebrates after a field goal during the Bengals' come-from-behind win against...
Chiefs fan donates Super Bowl tickets bought at halftime of AFC Championship