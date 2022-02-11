Local school recreates Who Dey photo from 1989 yearbook

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Many schools have been showing their Who Dey spirit this week, and one school in Bridgetown went big by bringing back a blast from the past.

When the students from Our Lady of Visitation school found a Bengals-inspired photo in their 1989 yearbook, they knew that they had to recreate it.

Holly, a current Visitation student, said, ”Some of our parents who were actually here at Visitation in 1989 were the ones who tipped us off that the picture was made. It was in a yearbook.”

Class by class, students filed in to the school parking lot to spell out the words WHO DEY. The eldest kids filled in the “W,” while the youngest students dotting the exclamation point at the end.

Each class had a spot based on a plan drawn up by the school’s band teacher.

From high above, a drone flew over the parking lot to capture a time-lapse of the process of recreating the photo.

Amy Clyde was a 7th-grader in 1989 at Visitation and is now a kindergarten teacher there.

“It was fun and exciting then but we had a firetruck with a bucket ladder take a picture from there,” says Clyde. “We didn’t have the technology of the drones, so, quite a bit has changed in those 30 something years.”

The original photo was taken as a part of big Bengals display that was set upright in the school’s gymnasium.

