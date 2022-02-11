Man killed in Liberty Township crash

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A deadly crash Thursday night in Liberty Township is under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. on US-50 east of Lovett Lane in Liberty Township, police say.

Jeff Akers, 59, of Hillsboro, was driving easts on US-50 in a Jeep Grand Cherokee when he drove off the right side of the road and struck a guardrail, according to OSP.

Akers then veered left of the center line and hit 73-year-old Dale Hall, also of Hillsboro, who was driving westbound in a Ram 2500, police say.

Hall was pronounced dead at the scene.

Med Flight flew Akers to Kettering Hospital with serious injuries.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.