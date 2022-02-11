Contests
Man sentenced for 2020 crime spree, police chase in Warren County

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 12:33 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was sentenced to prison Friday after being accused of leading law enforcement on a chase involving two carjackings in 2020.

A Warren County Common Pleas judge sentenced 25-year-old Bryon Finklea Jr., of Dayton, Ohio, to an indefinite term of 18-20 years in prison for his involvement in a multi-city crime spree in 2020.

A Warren County judge sentenced Bryon Finklea Jr., 25, on several charges for a crime spree in...
A Warren County judge sentenced Bryon Finklea Jr., 25, on several charges for a crime spree in 2020.(Warren County Prosecutor's Office)

Finklea was convicted of two counts of kidnapping, one count of robbery, one count of aggravated robbery with a firearm, one count of endangering children and one count of failure to comply with police, according to the prosecutor’s office.

In the initial incident in August of 2020, Finklea led police in Warren County on a high-speed pursuit through several cities, including Mason, Lebanon, Monroe, and West Chester.

During the pursuit, Finklea carjacked two other motor vehicles, including one that had two minors less than 11 years of age inside, the prosecutor’s office said.

All passengers of the carjackings were eventually dropped off at different locations, and the chase was terminated for safety reasons.

Police say that Finklea was later located and arrested by the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Special Response Team.

In September of 2020, OSHP released the video of the Finklea’s police chase:

OSHP releases video of Saturday pursuit/carjacking/kidnapping

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

